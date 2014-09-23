BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thai Prime Minister General
Prayuth Chan-ocha admitted on Tuesday he had sought advice from
fortune-tellers following media speculation over his spiritual
beliefs.
Prayuth led a May coup that toppled a democratically elected
government after months of mass protests that brought much of
the capital Bangkok to a halt. He was named prime minister last
month in an appointment that was condemned by opponents.
"There's no harm in listening to fortune-tellers. Fortune-
telling is an art. But if a fortune-teller tells a person that
they will be rich and then they stay in bed all day, then what
is the use?" Prayuth told reporters on Tuesday.
"I listen to their words. They warn me that I might clash
with the media," he quipped.
Prayuth told an audience earlier this month he had doused
himself from head to toe in holy water to ward off curses his
enemies had put on him.
Bangkok's skyline is that of a country hurtling towards
modernity, but pre-Buddhist animist beliefs continue to exert
strong influence on Thai culture. Many of the country's top
politicians have consulted fortune-tellers over policy changes.
Prayuth denied travelling to neighbouring Myanmar to seek
advice from a famous mystic - known as ET - whose clients have
included former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a
telecommunications tycoon who won huge support among the poor
but made many enemies among the elite and royalist
establishment.
Thaksin was ousted by the army in a coup in 2006 and
Prayuth's team is still seeking to end his pervasive influence
over Thai politics. Thaksin reportedly visited ET just days
before he was removed from office.
"I've never been to ET. Even if you wanted me to go I would
never," said Prayuth.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Simon Webb)