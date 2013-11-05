BANGKOK Nov 5 Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra sought to defuse rising tension in Bangkok on
Tuesday, saying she would accept any Senate decision on a
political amnesty bill that could see the return of her
convicted billionaire brother and former premier.
The bill, which critics say is a thinly veiled attempt to
whitewash the crimes of Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown
in a 2006 military coup, sailed through Thailand's lower house
of parliament last week, provoking widespread public outrage,
and is set to be debated in the Senate on Monday.
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Bangkok
since Friday in protest at the bill and more than 1,500 were on
the streets again on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt months of
relative calm in a country scarred by bloody unrest in 2010.
"My government will strive to serve the nation's interests.
Regardless of the outcome of the Senate's decision...I will
accept the result for the sake of reconciliation," a sombre
Yingluck said in a televised speech.
Her brother is one of Thailand's most polarising figures.
Without a pardon or amnesty, Thaksin would have to serve prison
time if he returns to Thailand after being found guilty in
absentia in 2008 of corruption.
More than 15,000 protesters, led by the opposition Democrat
Party, seized the city's Democracy Monument area on Monday - a
site that has played host to some of the worst rioting in
Thailand over the years. Many wore black to mourn the death of
democracy and spoke with anger against a bill they say condones
corruption and violence.
The amnesty bill, if it comes into law, would also whitewash
charges against Thaksin's enemies, including former premier
Abhisit Vejjajiva and his deputy, Suthep Thaugsuban, who were
charged with murder for ordering a military crackdown on
pro-Thaksin protesters in 2010.
"The risk of confrontation is on an upward trajectory as
frustrations build," said Christian Lewis, a Southeast Asia
specialist at political risk consultants Eurasia Group.
Yingluck called on all sides to unite and bring the country
forward.
"It is time for Thais to choose a path that brings about
unity without bias and emotion," she said.
Leaders of the protest movements in Bangkok said the speech
was heavily nuanced, with some saying it signalled she would
back down. Others said her government would push on with its
support for the amnesty.
"Yingluck's words aroused suspicion as to her true
intentions and will not change our stance. We will watch and
observe what happens next," said former deputy prime minister
Suthep.
Nikom Wairatpanich, a leading senator, vowed to shoot down
the draft law next week.
"It should be dropped in order to ease mounting political
tension and help the country to move forward," he said.