By Robert Birsel
| BANGKOK
BANGKOK May 30 Thailand is expected to publish
data on Friday showing stagnant consumption and investment, more
evidence of a stumbling economy that will lend urgency to the
military junta's efforts to get the country working again.
Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy has been battered by
political turmoil since late last year when protesters backed by
the royalist establishment launched a bid to oust the government
of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The government hung onto power even after a court forced
Yingluck out of office for abuse of power on May 7, but the
military ousted it in a coup on May 22, saying a takeover was
necessary to restore order and prevent more violence.
Military rulers have held out little hope for early
elections despite calls from the United States and other allies
for a quick restoration of democracy.
Army chief and coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha has
spoken of the need for broad reforms before an election. Another
top officer said on Thursday conditions had to be right and
divisions healed before a return to civilian rule.
Thailand has become polarised between supporters of Yingluck
and her influential brother, deposed premier Thaksin Shinawatra,
and the royalist establishment that sees Thaksin and his
populist ways as a threat to the old order.
Despite the animosity of the elite and the Bangkok middle
class, Thaksin's popularity in the rural north and northeast has
ensured that he or his allies have won every election since
2001.
Gross domestic product shrank 2.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2014 as the lengthy anti-government protesters
damaged confidence and scared off tourists. Friday's private
consumption and investment data for April are likely to show the
depression continued into the second quarter.
Data on Wednesday showed factory output fell for the 13th
straight month in April, imports plunged and exports remained
weak, underscoring the difficulty the military government faces
in averting recession.
'PRESSING TASK'
Navy commander Admiral Narong Pipattanasai, the junta member
overseeing tourism, told reporters on Thursday that 26 million
people were expected to visit this year, down from a targeted 28
million, because of the unrest.
He said revenue from tourism was expected to drop to 1.8
trillion baht ($55 billion). The authorities had been banking on
2 trillion.
"We will do our best to improve the situation," Narong said.
"The next pressing task is to build confidence among tourists
and to show them that they can travel in Thailand freely ...
through campaigns and other methods."
Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of the economy. Many
foreign governments have issued warnings about travelling to
Thailand, which can affect insurance cover.
Narong said a nationwide night-time curfew, imposed on the
day of the coup for seven hours but cut to four hours on
Wednesday, could be shortened again in tourist areas. Even in
Bangkok, the curfew is not being strictly enforced.
Despite martial law and a ban on gatherings, small protests
against the military takeover have been held daily in Bangkok,
and for a day or two after the coup in the northern city of
Chiang Mai.
The protests have been rowdy and tense at times but there
has been no serious violence. Tourist resorts have been
unaffected.
The National Council for Peace and Order, as the military
junta is formally known, has imposed rigorous security and
censorship, detaining more than 200 people including Yingluck
and ministers of the ousted government though she and many other
detainees have been released.
The military has warned about the spread of what it calls
provocative information on social media and will send officials
to Singapore and Japan in coming days to seek tighter censorship
of social media from Facebook, Google Inc and
instant messenger service Line, a government spokesman said.
($1 = 32.7750 Thai Baht)
