BANGKOK Dec 16 Thailand's biggest developer of
wind farms, Wind Energy Holdings (WEH), has appointed a new
chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.
The change follows a high-profile corruption scandal that
rocked Thailand and implicated the company's cofounder and
former chief executive, Nopporn Suppipat, 43.
The graft investigation has embroiled top police officers,
army sergeants and seven relatives of former Thai Princess
Srirasmi and is one of the biggest recent scandals to hit the
Southeast Asian nation.
Nopporn has stepped down, the company said in a statement.
"Nopporn Suppipat has stood down from his role as Co-CEO and
from the Board of Directors of WEH," it said. "The allegations
against Nopporn are his own personal matter and are in no way
linked to WEH."
Emma Collins, previously a co-chief executive, has been
appointed Wind Energy Holding's sole CEO with immediate effect.
Wind Energy Holdings was founded in 2009.
Nopporn, ranked among Thailand's 50 wealthiest people in
2013 by business magazine Forbes, is wanted on charges ranging
from violating a strict lese majeste law that protects the
monarchy to extortion. He fled to Cambodia last month.
Police accuse Nopporn of hiring relatives of Srirasmi
Suwadee, formerly known as Princess Srirasmi, the third consort
of Thailand's Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, and conspiring to
kidnap a creditor to force him to reduce a $4 million loan he
owed.
Nopporn denied the accusations against him in a letter
posted on Facebook last week. In a statement late on Friday the
palace said Srirasmi had given up her royal title.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)