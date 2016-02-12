(Adds dropped word in paragraph 7)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK Feb 12 Former Thai Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra opened her home to foreign media on Friday
in what analysts said was a bid to boost her family's profile
ahead of a possible election next year.
It was Yingluck's first press conference for foreign
journalists since her government was overthrown by the military
in 2014 and took place in defiance of the junta's ban on
political activity.
Yingluck strolled through the vegetable garden at her
mansion in northern Bangkok, pausing to pick some lettuce for
the cameras in what she said was a "simple get together" with no
agenda.
But Kan Yuenyong, an analyst at the Siam Intelligence Unit
think-tank, said the family was laying the groundwork for a 2017
election campaign.
"What is simpler than a Yingluck in her garden presenting
herself as a housewife and one of the people?" he said.
Yingluck, Thailand's first female prime minister and sister
of fugitive ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, swept to power in
2011. Shinawatra-backed parties have won every general election
since 2001.
In a country where the military has banned political
activity, the event was nothing if not political, said analysts,
and an extension of a publicity campaign Thaksin and Yingluck
are ramping up to reconnect with supporters.
The Shinawatra family and the Puea Thai Party it backs are
despised by Thailand's military-backed royalist elite but they
remain hugely popular in their traditional powerbase in the
country's north and northeast.
The generals running the country have promised a 2017
election but critics, including political parties, fear that a
military-backed draft constitution will weaken their influence
and consolidate the military's wide-ranging powers.
"We need to keep quiet and give the junta a chance," she
said, adding that she hopes the government will "do as it
promised" and hold a general election.
Yingluck said she spends her days tending to her vegetables,
visiting temples and meeting friends. She regularly speaks to
her exiled brother, Thaksin, who fled abroad in 2008 to avoid a
jail sentence for corruption.
"We were taught to be close through good times and bad," she
said.
Neither Shinawatra can run for office but they will likely
boost any Puea Thai Party campaign.
"I think I can do more than watering plants," said Yingluck.
She was banned from politics until 2020 after a
military-appointed assembly found her guilty of mismanaging a
multi-billion-dollar rice subsidy scheme.
Yingluck faces criminal charges over the scheme that could
result in a 10 year jail term.
She maintains her innocence.
"We'll try to prove ourselves to the court and to the
public," she said.
Many analysts think Puea Thai Party will still win the next
general election.
"Thaksin and Yingluck don't have to do much," said Kan.
"They just have to present themselves to the public and some
might think that during the Shinawatra administration Thailand
was more modern, especially compared to the current military
administration which harks back to the 70s or 80s."
