By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, July 18
BANGKOK, July 18 Former Thai Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra spoke to the media on Friday for the first
time since her government was ousted in a May coup, rejecting
charges she was negligent in stemming corruption.
Yingluck is the younger sister of another deposed prime
minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, whose nearly 10-year struggle for
power with the royalist establishment has subverted stability
and divided a country once seen as a surging economic "tiger".
Yingluck was an executive in a Shinawatra family company
before she became Thailand's first woman prime minister in 2011,
swept to power by the self-exiled Thaksin's legions of loyal
voters among the urban and rural poor.
The National Anti-Corruption Committee said on Thursday it
would press dereliction of duty charges against Yingluck, saying
a rice-buying scheme run by her government had incurred billions
of dollars in losses which she had failed to stem.
The rice scheme, which paid farmers way above market rates
for their harvest, was at the heart of her administration's
populist policies and was widely seen by critics as a blatant
bid to lock-in votes in the countryside.
In addition to the huge financial losses, the scheme left
Thailand with rice stock piles that it has struggled to offload.
Speaking to the media for the first time since a court
forced her from office for abuse of power just days before the
May 22 coup, Yingluck accused the anti-corruption agency of
preventing her from defending herself properly.
"I tried to submit (more) evidence but the NACC refused to
accept it," a defiant Yingluck said in a statement delivered at
a Bangkok hotel owned by her family. "Blaming rice quality and
the disappearance of rice on me is not right."
If the case is taken up by the courts and she is found
guilty, Yingluck, 47, could face time in jail.
'READY TO RETURN'
Yingluck's government never revealed the full extent of the
rice scheme's losses. Critics said it was riddled with
corruption and the military is auditing rice stocks nationwide
to assess the costs.
The military briefly detained Yingluck and hundreds of other
politicians, activists, academics and journalists after the
coup, which it says it had to stage to restore order after
months of sometimes violent protests against her government.
The military has curtailed political activity and banned
many critics from leaving the country but said on Thursday
Yingluck could travel to Europe this month as long as she stayed
out of politics.
She is expected to attend a party for her brother's 65th
birthday and she rejected any suggestion she might not come back
to dodge the charges against her.
"I am travelling for personal reasons and there was a clear
travel period set before the NACC announcement. I am ready to
come back," she said.
Yingluck's supporters accuse the courts and independent
agencies, including the NACC, of bias and say they are aligned
with an establishment intent on ridding the country of the
influence of Thaksin, a brash former telecommunications tycoon
who broke the political mould with populist pro-poor policies.
Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and sentenced in absentia
in 2008 to two years in prison over a corrupt land deal. He has
lived abroad ever since although he remains a huge influence
over politics.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)