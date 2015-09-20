* Red shirts say ex-PM tells them to lay low
* Thaksin confident allies will win election, delayed to
2017
* Farmers struggle with fewer state subsidies
(Updates with reference to Bangkok protest on Saturday)
By Simon Webb and Pairat Temphairojana
UDON THANI, Thailand, Sept 20 From self-imposed
exile, the influential leader of Thailand's rural "red shirt"
opposition movement has delivered a simple message to followers
chafing at the military junta's iron rule: lay low for now,
don't panic, "play dead".
Billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra,
long-time political leader of the north's disenfranchised
electorate, is watching events at home closely and urging
patience from those who want to see his allies return to power.
"When I spoke to Thaksin, he told me to pretend to be dead
a little longer," red shirt leader Kwanchai Praipana, a popular
pro-Thaksin leader in the northeastern province of Udon Thani,
told Reuters.
"He told me to ... wait until the next election. That
will be the moment that we will win. The only question is
whether an election will ever take place."
Kwanchai said he spoke to Thaksin a month ago, though he did
not specify how they communicated. Thaksin, who lives abroad to
avoid a jail sentence for graft, was ousted in a coup in 2006,
but remains a major figure in Thai politics.
While the military has kept a firm grip on power since it
felled the remnants of the government of Thaksin's sister
Yingluck in another coup last year, he and his allies have won
every election since 2001 and anger is mounting among farmers
and political opponents.
The military government has slashed rural subsidies and coup
leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said this month the
next election would not be held until "around" July, 2017, the
latest delay to Thailand's return to democracy.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
The reference to playing dead resonated with Kwanchai, who
rolled up his sleeve to show a scar the length of his upper arm
from a drive-by shooting at his rural home when Bangkok was
paralysed by protests that preceded the coup.
Prayuth's ban on political activity has severely curtailed
the red shirt movement and his junta has quashed any sign of
open dissent.
"They have bullied us too much," said Kwanchai, adding that
he has to report his movements to the military every day.
Prayuth staged the coup and banned political activity after
months of sometimes deadly street clashes, saying he had to
reconcile a dangerously divided society. Many Thais, especially
Bangkok's middle class and urban elite, backed the intervention.
But sharp divisions remain and the Shinawatras retain their
popularity in northern strongholds.
A draft constitution that critics said was an attempt by
Prayuth to prevent a comeback by the Shinawatras was rejected by
a military-appointed reform council rather than taken to a
national referendum that may have become a public test of the
junta's popularity.
"At first we thought the drafting of the constitution, had
it been passed, would have been the time to protest," said
Sabina Shah, a red shirt leader and radio DJ in the northeastern
city of Khon Kaen. The radio station was shut down after the
coup and remains off air.
"People want to protest. But they are afraid, despite facing
difficulties and hardship...The economy's been going backwards."
Hundreds of activists on Saturday defied a ban on protests
and marched in Bangkok in a rare rally against the military to
mark the ninth anniversary of the coup against Thaksin.
Lines of police stood by as crowds of people chanting "no
dictatorship" and carrying anti-junta banners marched to the
city's Democracy Monument.
"ALMOST DYING"
Compared with the Shinawatra clan, Prayuth has done little
for Thailand's farmers.
He ended subsidy schemes that funnelled billions of dollars
to agricultural communities.
The populist schemes were fiercely criticised as vote buying
by opponents of the Shinawatras.
Without the subsidies, rice farmers have seen their income
per kilogram of rice fall by about a third and are struggling to
pay down debt they took on when times were good.
"I'm not that happy at the moment because agricultural
prices for us have not been good at all," said farmer Samrong
Pongthai in lush rice fields outside Udon Thani.
"The government won't increase the price. It's been a
struggle really. You make a loss if you sell it these days."
Despite his distaste for populism, Prayuth has turned to one
of the architects of Thaksin's economic policies in an attempt
to revive Thailand's stumbling economy.
But farmers say the soft loans and spending on small
projects announced so far are not enough.
"This government tells us to stop making demands, and to
live sustainably," said Samai Sribang, who owns a rubber
plantation in Nong Khai province near the border with Laos.
"But how can it be sustainable if we can't sell our goods?
If Thaksin can hear us, tell him we are almost dying."
Prayuth's government is considering asking farmers to not
plant an off-season crop next year after drought left many
reservoirs low. It has also tried to encourage rubber farmers to
cut down trees to reduce oversupply.
Both measures will only add to farmers' resentment, said
Teerasak Teecayuphan, the mayor of Khon Kaen.
"If that is all the government can come up with there is
little hope of restoring political faith," Teerasak said.
"Sooner or later this pot will boil over. You can't suppress
it for long if you don't solve the problems."
