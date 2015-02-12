BANGKOK Feb 12 Thailand plans to build
high-speed railway links connecting Bangkok to tourist
destinations south of the Thai capital modelled on Japan's
bullet trains, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on
Thursday.
Prayuth heads a military government that is looking for big
ticket schemes to stimulate growth in Thailand, Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, which is still struggling to regain
traction following the putsch last May.
During an official visit to Japan this week where he met
Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, Prayuth rode the Shinkansen, or
bullet train, from Tokyo to Osaka, prompting him to consider a
similar network for Thailand.
"I would like to see it happen for tourist destinations like
Pattaya and Hua Hin using funding from the state and the private
sector," said Prayuth, referring to beach destinations south of
Bangkok.
"I am inviting interested parties to fund and support this
idea which should happen in the very near future," he added,
giving no further details.
The Thai government last month said it would begin building
a 400-billion-baht ($12.23 billion) rail project jointly with
China in September, something that could be a boon for Thai
trade and tourism.
China is seeking to gain a strategic foothold in Thailand,
as Bangkok-Washington ties have soured since last year's coup.
Thailand and Japan signed a memorandum of intent on Monday
to develop Thailand's existing standard-gauge railway lines and
improve urban rail links in Bangkok with Japanese expertise.
Thailand's economy experienced zero growth in the first half
of 2014 and will report its full-year 2014 growth on Feb. 16,
which the Bank of Thailand forecasts at 0.8 percent.
($1 = 32.7100 baht)
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat in BANGKOK and Kiyoshi
Takenaka in TOKYO; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)