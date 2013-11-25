UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 25 Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the occuption of Thailand's Finance Ministry by anti-government protesters on Monday could hurt investor confidence and undermine tourism.
Earlier, about 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Finance Ministry, as protest leaders called for the occupation of other government buildings in an escalating bid to topple the government. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources