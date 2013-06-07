BANGKOK, June 7 Two Thai power firms plan to
raise a combined 11.7 billion baht ($383 million) via an
offering of separate infrastructure funds in the second half of
this year, a financial source close to the deals said on Friday.
The two are Amata B. Grimm Power Group, which is 30 percent
owned by Japan's Sumitomo, and solar farm producer SPCG
Pcl.
Amata B.Grimm has submitted a filing to the Securities and
Exchange Commission and plans to raise 6.5-6.7 billion baht from
its offering in the third quarter of 2013, the source with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The company planned to use the proceeds to finance expansion
of its 2,000 megawatt power plants.
Amata B.Grimm Power is 56.23 percent owned by B.Grimm Group,
a diversified business group founded by German pharmacist
Bernhard Grimm in Bangkok in 1878. Thailand's largest industrial
estate developer, Amata Corp, owns 13.77 percent of
the company.
SPCG, which has said it planned to invest 10 billion baht in
its solar farm business this year, aimed to raise at least 5
billion baht from selling units of an infrastructure fund to the
public, the source said.
The success of a $2.13 billion infrastructure fund IPO from
BTS Group Holding Pcl has encouraged several Thai
companies to offer similar funds to the public.
Telecoms group True Corp is also considering a
launch.
($1 = 30.5400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)