UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Thai auto parts maker Aapico Hitech Plc has cut its sales growth forecast for 2015 to 5-10 percent from 10-15 percent earlier estimate after first-quarter results were lower than expected, Bangkok Post reported, citing president and chief executive Yeap Swee Chuan. (bit.ly/1dAQDCp)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.