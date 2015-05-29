Thai auto parts maker Aapico Hitech Plc has cut its sales growth forecast for 2015 to 5-10 percent from 10-15 percent earlier estimate after first-quarter results were lower than expected, Bangkok Post reported, citing president and chief executive Yeap Swee Chuan. (bit.ly/1dAQDCp)

