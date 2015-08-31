PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Advertising spending on digital media is expected to grow by 62 percent this year to nearly 10 billion baht ($278.9 million), almost double the earlier projection of 33 percent, despite the faltering economy, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Siwat Chawareewong, president of the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand). (bit.ly/1Eus0U8)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 National Football League team owners gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City, the NFL said on Monday.