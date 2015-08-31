Advertising spending on digital media is expected to grow by 62 percent this year to nearly 10 billion baht ($278.9 million), almost double the earlier projection of 33 percent, despite the faltering economy, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Siwat Chawareewong, president of the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand). (bit.ly/1Eus0U8)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)