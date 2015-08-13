Advanced Info Service PCL and Total Access Communication PCL will share some of their telecommunication towers to strengthen their nationwide service, the Nation reported, citing a source from Total Access Communication. The companies will jointly disclose details of the plan on Friday. (bit.ly/1TvvSFA)

