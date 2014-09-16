After investing 2.5 billion baht ($77.5 million) in three
joint-venture condo projects with SET-listed developer Ananda
Development Plc, Japan's largest property developer
will inject another 2.5 billion for projects next year.
Tomoo Nakamura, executive director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia)
Pte, based in Singapore, said the joint venture with Ananda was
a long-term investment due to the market potential of Thailand
and Bangkok.
(bit.ly/1scOGeK)
(1 US dollar = 32.2500 Thai baht)
