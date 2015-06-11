SET-listed developer AQ Estate Pcl expects the property market will bottom out in the second quarter and start recovering in the third quarter, driven by government megaproject spending, the Bangkok Post reported, citing AQ's Chief Executive Yongyutt Chaipromprasith. (bit.ly/1Gg5tYo)

