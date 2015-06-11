BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 bln yen on March 31
* Says it will buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 billion yen in total on March 31
SET-listed developer AQ Estate Pcl expects the property market will bottom out in the second quarter and start recovering in the third quarter, driven by government megaproject spending, the Bangkok Post reported, citing AQ's Chief Executive Yongyutt Chaipromprasith. (bit.ly/1Gg5tYo)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it will buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 billion yen in total on March 31
TOKYO, March 30 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771