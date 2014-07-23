Thailand is committed to participating in the Chinese-initiated Asean Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a funding source for regional infrastructure megaprojects that would boost economic development.

Yongyuth Maiyalap, a spokesman for the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), said the military administration has given the green light for Thailand to join the AIIB.

