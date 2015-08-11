UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is set to cut this year's projection for domestic car sales to 800,000 vehicles from 850,000 in view of mounting downside risks to the automobile industry, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Surapong Paisitpatanapong, a spokesman for the FTI's automotive industry club.
Surapong citied negative factors such as slower-than-expected budget disbursement by the government. (bit.ly/1guKnwP)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.