Thai Industry Minister Chakramon Phasukavanich said on Monday that restructuring of the automobile excise tax to include an emissions levy that will become effective from Jan. 1 next year should not have a significant impact on people's decisions to buy a new car, the Nation reported, quoting him.

He said consumers should not worry too much since the new tax rate would be applicable only to new models. (bit.ly/1GWaHe6)

