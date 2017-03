The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has warned Bangkok Bank that it risks losing the chance to become a guarantor for future state bidding projects if it does not pay the regulator a guarantee on behalf of Thai TV Co, the Bangkok Post reported, citing NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith. (bit.ly/1RaR6aD)

