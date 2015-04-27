Bangkok Bank (China), a subsidiary of Thailand's largest bank, realises its double-digit target for 2015 lending growth is a very challenging one, with loan demand from Bangkok Bank's clients doing business in China having declined amid an economic slowdown in the market, The Nation reported, quoting Suwatchai Songwanich, Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Bank (China). (bit.ly/1Id5hLm)

