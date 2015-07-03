Bangkok Ranch Pcl, the largest producer of duck meat in Thailand and the Netherlands, expects to raise 2 billion baht ($59.24 million) from its initial public offering as it relists on the Thai bourse, the Bangkok Post reported citing founder and CEO Joseph Suchaovanich. (bit.ly/1GSmYfp)

