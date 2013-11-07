METALS-London copper bounces from near five-week low, China data eyed

* LME copper stocks rise by a third in March * Nickel prices to ease in 2017 as Indonesia resumes exports-BMI * Nickel weakened on concerns of Philippine mining ban reversal * Coming Up: China trade data at 0200 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices t