BRIEF-Compagnie du Cambodge FY net profit group share drops to 54 million euros
* FY net profit group share EUR 54 million ($58.22 million)versus EUR 232 million year ago
State-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives plans to offer 60 billion baht ($1.77 billion) of low-interest loans to farmers growing crops, the Bangkok post reported, quoting Finance Minister Sommai Phasee.
The loan will also be extended to farmers for purchasing raw materials, it reported. (bit.ly/1S4tdBW)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.85 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion Dow Chemical and DuPont merger and ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Syngenta next week, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.