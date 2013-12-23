BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
Bankruptcy cases, both personal and commercial, have shown signs of rising due to the economic slowdown this year.
As of October, the Legal Execution Department had 264,232 cases with assets for sale valued at up to 3.47 trillion baht ($106.36 billion). In the last fiscal year ended September, the department succeeded in settling 25,717 cases by mediating between debtors and creditors and selling assets for 33.14 billion baht out of an estimated value of 33.23 billion baht.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.6250 Thai baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.