Three major banks on Thursday reported higher net profits for 2013 compared with 2012, but the last quarter showed a significant drop from the previous quarter, mainly due to extra loan-loss provision.

Siam Commercial Bank announced a net profit of 50.2 billion baht ($1.53 billion) for 2013, a 28 percent rise from 2012. The substantial gain was attributed to higher net interest income and solid growth in non-interest income, including from fees and insurance premiums.

