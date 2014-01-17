Three major banks on Thursday reported higher net profits for
2013 compared with 2012, but the last quarter showed a
significant drop from the previous quarter, mainly due to extra
loan-loss provision.
Siam Commercial Bank announced a net profit of 50.2 billion
baht ($1.53 billion) for 2013, a 28 percent rise from 2012. The
substantial gain was attributed to higher net interest income
and solid growth in non-interest income, including from fees and
insurance premiums.
($1 = 32.8150 Thai baht)
