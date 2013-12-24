BRIEF-Nurol REIT FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 151.1 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 151.1 million lira ($41.63 million) versus loss of 105.6 million lira year ago
With the country facing political deadlock, rebuilding foreign investors' confidence will be one of the top priorities for the Board of Investment (BoI) in its action plan next year.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled byBangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY 2016 net profit of 151.1 million lira ($41.63 million) versus loss of 105.6 million lira year ago
* PALANGIO SUCCEEDS DEREK SLEMKO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 77.29 percent shareholders vote in favour of authority to repurchase from elliott