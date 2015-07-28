Thai banks and companies plan to issue ringgit-denominated bonds
in Malaysia to diversify funding sources and lower funding costs
after seeing strong interest in such a bond issue by Krung Thai
Bank, the Nation reported, citing a top executive of
CIMB Thai Bank.
CIMB Thai Bank was the underwriter for Krung Thai Bank's 1
billion ringgit ($262.26 million) bond issue early this month,
it reported, citing Pornchai Padmindra, senior executive vice
president of CIMB Thai Bank. (bit.ly/1OMKAY2)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.8130 ringgit)
