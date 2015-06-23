Finance minister Sommai Phasee supported the idea of setting up a casino that would be part of an "entertainment complex" in which other services, including shopping malls and conference facilities, would also be available, the Nation reported, quoting the minister.

But Sommai disagreed with permits for casinos being made available for the general public. (bit.ly/1GDyFZp)

