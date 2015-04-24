BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Economists Ampon Kittiampon and Sansern Wongcha-Um are candidates for chairman of the Bank of Thailand, The Nation reported, citing an unnamed finance ministry source.
A list of candidates for the post is expected to be forwarded to a nomination committee by the end of April or early May, the paper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.