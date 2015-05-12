UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Thailand looks forward to signing deals with China over other farm products besides rice after a deal for 1 million tonnes of the grain is signed in July, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting
Commerce Minister Chatchai Sarikulya.
Chatchai said China agreed to the cooperation at a meeting of the joint committee on farm production in Kunming last Friday. (bit.ly/1G1aFkl)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.