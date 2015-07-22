Thaicom Pcl will spend 5 billion baht ($145.14 million) this year, of which 3 billion baht will go into developing the Thaicom 8 broadcasting satellite, the Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Suphajee Suthumpun.

The rest will be given as a long-term loan to subsidiary Shenington Investments to pay for a 25-year extension of the telecom concession of Lao Telecommunications Co, which was originally due to expire in 2021, it reported.

($1 = 34.4500 baht)