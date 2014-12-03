Aetas, a luxury 24-storey hotel in Soi Ruamrudee, faces demolition within 60 days on the orders of the Supreme Administrative Court, which on Tuesday upheld an earlier ruling that the construction violated building laws, the Nation reported, citing Sitthichai Tuamsakon, director of the Pathumwan district office. (bit.ly/11RiGqK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)