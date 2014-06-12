BRIEF-Rupa & Co says unit in license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
Cash advances via credit cards have grown 10 percent over the first five months of the year as more people suffer from a liquidity crunch. The slowing economy has prompted credit card companies to be more prudent in their asset quality control, says credit card service provider Krungthai Card (KTC).
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
* Says unit plans to buy Shanghai property firm for 3.98 billion yuan ($575.77 million)
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping