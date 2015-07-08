Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has instructed state agencies to closely monitor farmers' informal debts for fear that their burden will surge in light of the drought and weak economy, the Bangkok Post reported. (bit.ly/1IHZz4Q)

