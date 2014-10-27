Hot on the heels of announcing a multi-use resort in Australia worth 550 million Australian dollars (Bt15.7 billion) Dusit International is continuing its expansion plans, signing a deal for the first Dusit Thani hotel to be developed in Vietnam as part of the Cam Ranh Flowers Resort.

