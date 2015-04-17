Finance Minister Sommai Phasee has urged the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee to reinforce the downward trend in interest rates by cutting the policy rate further to help support the economy, Bangkok Post reported citing the minister as saying. (bit.ly/1zmO3DT)

