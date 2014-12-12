Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
The chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand rushed to explain to the finance minister on Thursday why the SET index had dropped sharply while oil prices declined, the Nation reported, quoting Sathit Limpongpan, chairman of the SET. (bit.ly/1x7LDMI)
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.