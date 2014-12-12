The chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand rushed to explain to the finance minister on Thursday why the SET index had dropped sharply while oil prices declined, the Nation reported, quoting Sathit Limpongpan, chairman of the SET. (bit.ly/1x7LDMI)

