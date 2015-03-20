BRIEF-Intact Financial says sees Q1 catastrophe losses of about $88 mln on pre-tax basis
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
Financing costs for small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises are still high despite last week's cut in the Bank of Thailand's policy rate and loans are hard to get from cautious commercial banks, making SMEs reluctant to invest, the Nation reported, citing the president of the Small and Medium Industrial Institute, Sakchai Unchittikul. (bit.ly/1Cz9uql)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Complied by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.