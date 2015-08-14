Federation of Thai Industry's food processing club has cut its export growth target for this year by two percentage points from 6.9 percent due to weak demand amid a gloomy global economy, Bangkok Post reported, citing Boonpeng Santiwattatam, chairman of the club.

