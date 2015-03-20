Ford Motor Co remains committed to its eco-car investment plan in Thailand despite bearish prospects for the domestic market, Bangkok Post reported, quoting Yukontorn Wisadkosin, managing director of Ford Thailand.

Although the exact time frame of production is to be determined, the company will stick to its long-term plan for Thailand, said Yukontorn. Ford is one of the 10 car makers that applied for the second phase of the state's eco-car scheme, marking a combined investment of 139 billion baht ($4.25 billion). (bit.ly/1Fb98Z2)

