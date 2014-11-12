GFA Corporation (Thailand), the owner and franchiser of brands such as Coffee World, Cream & Fudge Factory and New York 5th Avenue Deli, will invest 300 million baht ($9.1 million) to double its business size and sales over the next three years to cash in on continued growth in Thailand.

