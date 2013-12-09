BRIEF-Imvest appoints Giacomo Capizzi CEO
* Said on Tuesday that the board appointed Giacomo Capizzi CEO
The political turmoil appears to have had relatively little impact on the property market in the current quarter, with most buyers continuing to have their homes delivered and construction still being carried out on time.
DUBAI, March 1 The government of Oman released initial price guidance for a three-tranche U.S. dollar international bond with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed on Wednesday.
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.