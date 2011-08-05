BANGKOK Aug 5 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is pushing for a quick formation of the cabinet, says a Peua Thai Party source.

- The new government should keep supporting independent committees investigating political conflicts, says outgoing Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

- The Board of Investment expects the BOI fair 2011, to be staged from November 10-25, to generate 7-8 billion baht ($268 million )in income and attract 4-5 million investors.

- The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has allocated up to 100 billion baht to buy paddy rice under the mortgage scheme of the new government.

- PTT Chemical Pcl , Southeast Asia's largest olefin maker, expects its operating profit in the next quarter to be lower than in the preceding three month because of a planned maintenance shutdown.

THE NATION

- Uncertainties surrounded the key cabinet post of finance minister after Vichit Suraphongchai, a leading candidate, said he would not take the job.

- China seems to be the manufacturing base that is benefiting the most from the free trade agreement with ASEAN countries, as the value of exports from China to ASEAN in three major industries have increased over the past decade, according to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI)

- Free-trade partners of ASEAN, in addition to the United States and Russia, will join ASEAN economic ministers for a meeting in Manado, Indonesia next week with the aim of tightening economic integration.

- The Export-Import Bank of Thailand is concerned about high inflation in the second half of the year, which could increase operating costs of enterprises and lead to slower growth of business. ($1 = 29.850 Thai baht)