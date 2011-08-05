BANGKOK Aug 5 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is pushing for a
quick formation of the cabinet, says a Peua Thai Party source.
- The new government should keep supporting independent
committees investigating political conflicts, says outgoing
Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.
- The Board of Investment expects the BOI fair 2011, to be
staged from November 10-25, to generate 7-8 billion baht ($268
million )in income and attract 4-5 million investors.
- The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has
allocated up to 100 billion baht to buy paddy rice under the
mortgage scheme of the new government.
- PTT Chemical Pcl , Southeast Asia's largest
olefin maker, expects its operating profit in the next quarter
to be lower than in the preceding three month because of a
planned maintenance shutdown.
THE NATION
- Uncertainties surrounded the key cabinet post of finance
minister after Vichit Suraphongchai, a leading candidate, said
he would not take the job.
- China seems to be the manufacturing base that is
benefiting the most from the free trade agreement with ASEAN
countries, as the value of exports from China to ASEAN in three
major industries have increased over the past decade, according
to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI)
- Free-trade partners of ASEAN, in addition to the United
States and Russia, will join ASEAN economic ministers for a
meeting in Manado, Indonesia next week with the aim of
tightening economic integration.
- The Export-Import Bank of Thailand is concerned about high
inflation in the second half of the year, which could increase
operating costs of enterprises and lead to slower growth of
business.
($1 = 29.850 Thai baht)