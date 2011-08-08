BANGKOK Aug 8 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Bangkok is bracing for the after-effects of Tropical Storm
Nock-ten as the Chao Phraya River is expected to rise to a high
of 1.7 metres on Wednesday.
- The Thailand Plaza programme to help local small
businesses gain exposure abroad needs a fresh focus with more
showrooms in ASEAN countries, according to the Office of Small
and Medium Enterprises Promotion (Osmep)
- Time is running out for SET-listed G Steel Pcl
to clinch a deal with Arcelor Mittal Netherlands BV (AM) to
secure a capital in lection from the world's largest steel
company for the survival of the heavily indebted hot-rolled coil
maker.
THE NATION
- Reforming the whole administration should be the top
priority for the new government, to polish the country's image
and lift confidence among local and foreign enterprises,
according to the Join Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand.
KRUNGTHEP THURAKIJ
- Prime Minister designate Yingluck Shinawatra was expected
to meet with senior officials from several ministries to draft
plans to inject up to 170 billion baht ($5,691,329,092)from the
2011/12 budget into 30 populist projects, which her Peua Thai
party had promised to the people during the July 3 election
campaign.
($1 = 29.870 Thai Baht)