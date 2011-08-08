BANGKOK Aug 8 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Bangkok is bracing for the after-effects of Tropical Storm Nock-ten as the Chao Phraya River is expected to rise to a high of 1.7 metres on Wednesday.

- The Thailand Plaza programme to help local small businesses gain exposure abroad needs a fresh focus with more showrooms in ASEAN countries, according to the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (Osmep)

- Time is running out for SET-listed G Steel Pcl to clinch a deal with Arcelor Mittal Netherlands BV (AM) to secure a capital in lection from the world's largest steel company for the survival of the heavily indebted hot-rolled coil maker.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister designate Yingluck Shinawatra is expected to submit her cabinet line-up for royal endorsement tomorrow, Puea Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit said.

- Reforming the whole administration should be the top priority for the new government, to polish the country's image and lift confidence among local and foreign enterprises, according to the Join Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand.

KRUNGTHEP THURAKIJ

- Prime Minister designate Yingluck Shinawatra was expected to meet with senior officials from several ministries to draft plans to inject up to 170 billion baht ($5,691,329,092)from the 2011/12 budget into 30 populist projects, which her Peua Thai party had promised to the people during the July 3 election campaign.

($1 = 29.870 Thai Baht)