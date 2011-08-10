BANGKOK Aug 10 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's cabinet has received royal endorsement with a surprise choice for foreign minister.

- As stock markets continued their sharp decline, world gold prices soared to a record $1,779 an ounce on Tuesday and local prices broke the 25,000 baht ($835) barrier for the first time as investors sought safer places to park their cash.

- The levy collected on diesel by the state Oil Fund will increase by 90 satang today to 2.80 baht per litre, in line with the decline in global oil prices which have fallen more than $5 per barrel over the past week.

- Anudit Nakorntap, who is tipped to be the new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister, vows to manage the industry's big transition to the third-generation (3-G) era as smooth as possible.

THE NATION

- German authorities have agreed to release a Boeing 737 jet belonging to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince that was impounded at Munich airport after the Thai government posted 38 million euro ($54 million) as surety, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva said on Tuesday.

- PTT has reduced the amount of a planned fourth-quarter bond issue to 20 billion baht from 35 billion in accordance with its investment budget, which was reduced to 70 billion from 90 billion, mainly because of some project delays.

- Officials from two major banks have suggest that buyers should quickly make decision to purchase homes this year to escape next year's expected rise in home prices and a rise in mortgage rates.

- Kittirat Na Ranong, the new commerce minister, will have to tackle the problem of soaring prices of pork, fresh foods and other consumer goods urgently.

($1 = 29.915 Thai Baht)

($1 = 0.703 Euros)

