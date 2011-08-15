BANGKOK Aug 15 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Puea Thai government is facing mounting pressure from red shirts to pay compensation of up to 10 million baht ($334,000) to each family of people killed in last year's political violence.

- The Japanese government will allow entry to deposed Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra later this month, Foreign Minister Surapong Towijakchaikul said yesterday.

THE NATION

- The Securities and Exchange Commission envisions setting up a trading board for selected companies in 2013. Coupled with auditors' support in catching listed and non-listed companies' pay-offs to politicians and civil servants, the watchdog hopes it can support the private sector's effort to combat corruption.

- Total Access Communication will press ahead with the launch of its third-generation wireless broadband service in Bangkok this week as planned, despite a possible legal threat from its concession owner CAT Telecom.

- The Intellectual Property Department (IPD) will propose to the newly appointed Commerce Minister, Kittirat na Ranong, to accelerate the campaign to combat pirated goods and proceed with the Creative Economy Project to promote the country's image and export value.

- The Government Pension Fund (GPF) has sold a part of its shareholdings in both the local and overseas stock markets in an effort to reduce risks during the current market turmoil. GPF, the country's largest pension fund, has invested in more bonds and is also on the lookout for undervalued shares.

- Applications for investment incentives in the first seven months of this year skyrocketed by 90 percent to 205.8 billion baht, led by companies from Asian countries.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIIJ

- Energy minister Pichai Narithaphan planned talks with Cambodia on joint investment in petroleum explorations in the Gulf of Thailand.

($1 = 29.915 baht)