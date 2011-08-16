BANGKOK Aug 16 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Rehabilitating people affected by past political unrest
and supporting the Truth for Reconciliation Commission's
investigation are listed as "urgent issues" in the Puea Thai
government's draft policy statement.
- Japan decided to issue an entry visa to deposed premier
Thaksin Shinawatra after the Puea Thai-led government told Tokyo
it no longer wished to restrict his overseas travel.
- The government insists it will press ahead with a
reduction in fuel prices as promised, said new Energy Minister
Pichai Naripthaphan, who will take office today.
THE NATION
- The chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board has voiced
strong objections to the government's reported intention to use
the country's international reserves to finance investment in
strategic oil reserves.
- Hot-rolled-coil steelmaker G Steel expects its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to
more than double to between $200 million and $300 million per
plant per year from the current $100 million, after
ArcelorMittal Netherlands becomes the company's major
shareholder.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Puea Thai government's draft policy statement to be
submitted for cabinet consideration today will list the 300-baht
($10.04) minimum wage and the 15,000-baht ($501.84) salary for
new graduates under a three-year plan, a cabinet source said.
($1 = 29.890 baht)