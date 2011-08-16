BANGKOK Aug 16 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Rehabilitating people affected by past political unrest and supporting the Truth for Reconciliation Commission's investigation are listed as "urgent issues" in the Puea Thai government's draft policy statement.

- Japan decided to issue an entry visa to deposed premier Thaksin Shinawatra after the Puea Thai-led government told Tokyo it no longer wished to restrict his overseas travel.

- The government insists it will press ahead with a reduction in fuel prices as promised, said new Energy Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, who will take office today.

THE NATION

- The chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board has voiced strong objections to the government's reported intention to use the country's international reserves to finance investment in strategic oil reserves.

- Hot-rolled-coil steelmaker G Steel expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to more than double to between $200 million and $300 million per plant per year from the current $100 million, after ArcelorMittal Netherlands becomes the company's major shareholder.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Puea Thai government's draft policy statement to be submitted for cabinet consideration today will list the 300-baht ($10.04) minimum wage and the 15,000-baht ($501.84) salary for new graduates under a three-year plan, a cabinet source said. ($1 = 29.890 baht)