BANGKOK Aug 17 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Economic growth will jump an extra percentage point in 2012 after the new government implements its core policies, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong predicts.

- The opposition Democrat Party is seeking to take legal action against Foreign Minister Surapong Towijakchaikul for helping ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra to enter Japan.

- The government is pressing ahead with plans to revive the southern landbridge development, which various governments have pursued and then abandoned over the past two decades.

- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt NaRanong expressed strong disagreement yesterday with the plan to float the Stock Exchange of Thailand's shares .

THE NATION

- The House Speaker has proposed a fast-track approach for constitutional amendment in what many see a move aimed at paving the way for an early return of Thaksin Shinawatra to Thailand, without the ex-premier first having to serve a jail sentence for abuse of authority.

- The new government has to hike taxes to fund its ambitious populist policies and infrastructure projects, instead of relying on debt financing, otherwise it would not be able to balance the budget, the National Economic and Social Development Board said yesterday.

- State-owned CAT Telecom has given Total Access Communication 90 days from yesterday to shut down its third-generation wireless broadband service or the state agency will file a complaint with an arbitration panel alleging breach of contract.

- The Bank of Thailand says it is ready to hold discussions with the new finance minister on its efforts to curb inflation but insists its current measures are reasonable.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thailand's revenue collection fell short of target in July by 2.2 percent to 104.7 billion baht ($3.5 billion) due to the reduction in excise tax on diesel. ($1 = 29.87 baht)