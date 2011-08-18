BANGKOK Aug 18 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has cautioned the Yingluck Shinawatra government to tread carefully in dealing with fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and put the national interest before the interest of a single person.

- The Department of Special Investigation has decided to file charges against tobacco firm Philip Morris Thailand for allegedly underdeclaring the value of its products to evade taxes.

- Property developer Supalai was declared the winner of a bid for a controversial plot of land off Ratchadaphisek Road in an auction organised by the Financial Institutions Development Fund.

- Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong yesterday put more pressure on the Bank of Thailand, supporting the finance minister's view that the policy interest rate should be cut by between a quarter and one percentage point.

THE NATION

- No concrete evidence can be found of any journalist having been paid to report favourably about the Puea Thai Party in the period leading up to the July 3 general election, Vichai Chokewiwat, head of the Press Council's fact-finding subcommittee, said yesterday.

- Bangchak Petroleum has expressed concern that the government's planned reduction in contributions to the Oil Fund will lead to a supply shortage next month, as oil traders will suspend purchases to avoid business risks.

- The Bank of Thailand will start selling 50 billion baht ($1.68 billion) of savings bonds this month in another move to drain excess liquidity brought about by enormous capital flows into Thailand.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Bangkok Life Insurance and Bangkok Insurance plan a joint investment with the Cambodian government to set up a life insurance firm in Cambodia.

($1 = 29.85 baht)