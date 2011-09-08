BANGKOK, Sept 8 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A Department of Special Investigation committee on Wednesday agreed to probe as a special case allegations of irregularities in the selection of candidates for the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

- The national oil conglomerate PTT is preparing to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal at a cost of $400 million, with construction expected to start next year.

- Blanket energy-price subsidies are expected to cost 5 percent of the government's fiscal budget, or 129 billion baht ($4.3 billion), this year, but the proportion could double to 10 percent by 2020 if current practices continue, according to PTT .

THE NATION

- Yingluck Shinawatra's first overseas visit as prime minister, to Brunei on Saturday, has no hidden agenda and is taking place because the sultanate was the first country to say it was ready to receive a visit, government officials said on Wednesday.

- Farmers are confused about the government's price-pledging policy as details reveal a wider range of rice and quality instead of just two types of rice and two pledging rates.

- The Finance Ministry plans to give tax incentives to investors putting their money in infrastructure funds, and the tax package will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in the next two weeks, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said.

- PTT Exploration and Production wants to finish estimating the reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Cash-Maple field in Australia by the end of this month so it can determine whether it will proceed with drilling.

- The government needs to find 740.12 billion baht ($24.7 billion) to offset the projected budget deficit of 400 billion baht ($13.3 billion) for fiscal 2012 and to restructure 340.12 billion baht ($11.4 billion) of debts belonging to the Financial Institutions Development Fund.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala wants state owned banks to cut back on loans to big corporations and focus on boosting retail loans. ($1 = 30.000 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)